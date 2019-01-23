One Tuesday Jan 22, 2019, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Southeast zone, locked down Imo State, as those living in the twenty seven Local Government Areas of the State and other parts of Igboland trooped down to the State capital, Owerri, where they took over the entire State capital for the whole day.

Entering Owerri was not possible and those inside the town were trapped as PDP Grass root members across the Southeast States emptied into the State.

As early as 10am, Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri venue of the Rally was filled to the brim with human traffic while those outside still made frantic efforts to gain entrance into the already jampacked stadium.

All this was for the PDP Presidential Rally billed for Imo State, which shook the State capital to its foundation with a tumultuous crowd not witnessed recently in the State.

The Stadium environment and streets around the area turned to emergency markets, as Traders made quick sales from foods, drinks and souvenir of PDP colours and logos.

The mammoth crowd who stormed the venue as early as 10am remained patient waiting for the dignitaries to arrive.

But, it was at about 3pm that some of the Southeast Governors started arriving the venue, with serving and past Senators, House of Representatives members and other PDP chieftains in toe.

However, the arrival of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, the Imo PDP Governorship candidate shook the stadium, as the humongous crowd roared his name to no end.

It was not until 4.30pm that the man whom everybody waited to behold, Alhaji Atiku Abubaka, the PDP Presidential candidate arrived the venue with a tumultuous jubilation from the crowd estimated to be over one million people inside the venue, and easily more outside.

Before his arrival, Atiku’s wife, Jeniffer who hails from Enugu State, in company of wive of Vice Presidential candidate Mrs Obi and Mrs Ebere Ihedioha, wife of Imo PDP Governorship candidate, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha had come into the venue with a group of women.

Dr Mrs Kema Chikwe, former Ambassador and Minister, gave the opening prayer and urged God to lead PDP to victory in all the elections in 2019.

Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, the Imo PDP Governorship candidate who said the mammoth crowd at the event was a “Statement” to ruling All Progressives Party, APC, assured Atiku that Imo has collapsed for PDP, adding that Atiku is a man who has all it takes to put smiles back on the faces of Nigerians.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu appealed to Ndigbo to vote for PDP and Atiku. Senator Pius Anyiam also said Igbos are ready for 2019 with their brother, Peter Obi as the Vice President in-waiting.

Chairman of Southeast Governors Forum, Governor Umahi of Ebonyi State said Southeast is in unity and supports Atiku and Peter Obi Presidency, adding that now is the opportunity for Ndigbo to return to Nigeria meanstream politics.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki told the crowd that what Nigeria needs now is a man with alertness of the mind and faculties and in good relationship with Nigerian Youths like Atiku.

The National Chairman of PDP, Chief Uche Secondus said APC has no programme and therefore not campaigning for votes but relying on rigging which he said PDP will resist by all means possible.

Alhaji Atiku Abubaka urged Ndigbo to support him, not because he chose their son, Peter Obi as his Vice, but because he is also their in-law since he is married to an Igbo woman.

“I will restructure Nigeria which will free Ndigbo to exercise their highly recognized enterprise in Business” he said.

He said PDP took the Southeast Rally to Imo State because the party is interested in Imo, with a good candidate like Emeka Ihedioha.

Peter Obi appealed to Ndigbo not to allow the opportunity to produce a Vice President in Nigeria again elude the zone in 2019, as his candidature is an indication that Alhaji Atiku Abubaka will hand over to an Igbo man after his tenure.

Former Imo State PDP Chairman Dr Alex Obi urged Ndigbo to vote enmasse for PDP in all elections in 2019.