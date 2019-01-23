Imo Monarchs At War Over Alleged Illegal Salary Deductions

By Okey Alozie

The chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers HRM Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri is alleged to have deducted money from the salaries of some Traditional Rulers.

Our source revealed that Eze Imo as he is popularly known demanded that all Traditional rulers in Imo should pay a certain amount from their salaries a situation which has raised a lot of eyes in the Traditional Rulers council.

Information revealed that the money he requested for was not accepted generally and as a result some aggrieved royal fathers raised eyebrow on the payment. The accused the Eze Imo of trying to extort money from the monarchs.

We gathered that the money demanded is for the condolence visit to the family of a dead Eze.

In a related development Eze Imo has also been accused of locking up the cultural theater meant for Omenimo cultural dance as well as planning to eject the entire workers of Arts and Culture Ministry from Obi Eze Imo where they currently occupying.

The source revealed that Eze Imo is forming another dancing group to replace Omenimo.

His own dancing group, it was alleged identified as “Royal Dancing group”.

It was revealed that one of the dancers who managed to train outside the theatre slumped and was rushed to hospital last week and since then, they directors of Arts and Culture and Eze Imo have been in cold war because of the plan to eject Imo Arts and Culture from Obi Eze Imo.

When contacted the CPS to Eze Imo Hon Gift Nwokoro described all the accusations as false adding that no staff was locked out of office.