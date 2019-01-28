Imo N- PDP Collapses Into APC’s Uzodinma Camp

Tunji Adedeji

The leadership of the Coalition of N- PDP on Sunday collapsed its structures from booth level to the State structures into the All Progressive Congress, APC and Campaign organization of Sen. Hope Uzodinma, the governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC in Imo State.

The Chairman defunct N-PDP ,Dr .Fabian Ihekweme who spoke on behalf of the teaming members of the group during a press briefing in Owerri promised to work for the success of Senator Hope Uzodinma’s gubernatorial aspiration .

He said their decision to come out openly was informed by the rascality and impunity of those that fell they own PDP in Imo State and their irreverence in tyrannizing and disenfranchisement of over 300,000/of their coalition members within the PDP family by rudely stealing the peoples mandate handed over to Sen.Samuel Anyanwu to be the flagbearer for this year’s gubernatorial elections.

The chairman accused the National body of PDP of carrying on as if nothing has happened recalling that members of the group during their maiden address of 15th November, 2018 had taken their grievances to the National Working Committee of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, the President of Senate, the Chairman of the board of Trustees, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and most of those that call the shots in the party to intervene by allowing due process return to Imo PDP in allowing the people choice in the 1st October 2018 primaries to prevail or risks a revolt by the coalition, but impunity seems to be the catch phrase.

According to him, “the seed of mass defection of aggrieved members was accordingly sowed and watered by the actions and inactions of the PDP leadership which decided to abdicate its fatherly role of uniting its warring members.”

“After due consultations with our teeming members and supporters and after having carefully proof-read the various political scenario and attendant platform’s across the board spectrum of Imo politics, it’s our considered view point therefore that, Sen. Uzodinma holds the ace to bring about a greater Imo state and its citizens.

“He said ,” Sen .Uzodinma has stood himself out as a great leader of people that will always fight from the front as evidently manifested when the acclaimed Allied Forces to not only demystify the curse of our people and Gov. Rochas Okorocha but ultimately against all predictions snatched the much converted party ticket to end familiocracy government in Imo State.

Ihekweme said the 28th November, 2018 given to the National Leadership of the party by Coalition of N-PDP to address the grievances of the disenfranchised members came and went without any action taken to ensure any form of redress.

Speaking during the program ,the visibly excited Imo state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma pledged to run an all inclusive government if elected Governor in the forthcoming general election .

He stated that one of the reasons for going into the race was to change the present style of governance in the state and create leadership driven administration.

He further said the leadership administration would involve the people while rendering corresponding services.