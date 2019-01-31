Traditional Ruler Drag Indigenes Of Osuama To Shrine

By Samuel Ibezim

Eze Edmund Agim, the Eze Udo 4 of Osuama Autonomous Community in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State, has taken some indigenes of Oboh community to court for dragging him and seven other indigenes to Atani shrine in Anambra State over land issue.

Speaking with Trumpeta at his palace, the traditional ruler said that on January 28, one Mr. Idowu Onuoha that claimed to be the shrine’s messenger, was given the sum of 14,500 Naira to bring letter of summon to the affected parties with a death warning on failure to appear in a fortnight. Irked by such strange development, he was arrested alongside Nnamdi Siweobi by the community security and handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution. Next day, the duo were arraigned at Mbano magistrate court, Umuelemai but the judge didn’t come because of the National Judicial Council boycott.

Continuing, Eze Agim identified other culprits who were later arrested as Donald Siweobi and Cornelius Obialor while Ebere Siweobi “is still at large but would be apprehended soon.” He described them as chief sponsors of impunity in the community for falsely acquiring and selling peoples’ lands among other crimes.

Similarly, Chief Adolphus Ejiogu from Oboh, identified Donald Siweobi as the kingpin that mobilises his extended family not to respect nor recognize traditional ruler and the community. He recalled that in 2017 when the Eze was given staff of office by Governor Rochas Okorocha, Donald dragged the king and Osuama Autonomous community to court for no tangible reason and failed to attend the hearing for four consecutive times. Justice Njemanze struck out the case and rewarded Eze Agim the sum of 30,000 against Donald. That he had been impersonating for long as a barrister and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, but later denied it at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Owerri.

Furthermore, Chief Ejiogu said that on January 4, Donald came with three armed policemen and cleared peoples farmlands at Umuezeala Oboh with a hired tractor and thereby, destroyed their crops. That they were arrested and taken to Anara police station from which the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, handed them over to the state headquarters for further interrogations and he was detained for three days. Chief Ejiogu said that Donald is an occult man as he once laid on the place meant for his late mother’s lying in state while members took pictures of him with cotton wool placed on his nostrils and ears, after which his mother was laid.

Meanwhile, the suspects were arraigned yesterday at Mbano magistrate court, Umuelemai. However, the matter could not proceed because of the inability of the registrar to bring the case file to the court clerk. The matter may continue today.