By Onyekachi Eze

The Rescue Mission administration led by Governor Rochas Okorocha has been described as the best regime Imo State has ever witnessed since the creation of the State.

Owelle Rochas Okorocha was sworn in May, 29, 2011, and got reelected for the second missionary journey in 2015.

However, while Imolites rates the performance of the outgoing governor, as best known to them, one of Okorocha’s aides, Nze CJK Chinedu has hailed his administration.

CJK Chinedu has hold sway, vital positions in the Rescue Mission administration.

He is the Principal Officer to the governor on Okigwe Regional Cattle market, and currently the APC Chairman of Ideato North LGA.

In an interactive session with Trumpeta correspondent yesterday in Owerri, he said the governor has recorded giant strides, thereby surpassing his predecessors.

He revealed that Owelle Okorocha has truly portrayed what good governance and true service to humanity entails, which borders on quality health care service delivery, quality and free education program, the rural and urban renewal policy that cuts across the 27 LGAs of the State, alleviation of poverty and adequate Security to both lives and property.

CJK stressed that it can only take a visionary leader the heights to attain all that Okorocha did within the past 7years in power, pointing out that posterity will never forget his positive impacts in the transformation of lives, and the State’s rapid development.

The APC Chairman also disclosed that as the incumbent governor counts months to leave office, his people oriented programs and Rescue Mission vision must be sustained.

According to him, “Politics aside, no present and past governor in this Country can stand bold to challenge Okorocha on landmark achievements”.

“That you hear Imo State across the globe today is because of the instrumentality, vision and wisdom of one man, who believes governance should be a call to serve, and not for egocentric purposes”.

CJK continued, “It is as if the hands of clock can be changed, so that he can stay more and see to the affairs of the State. Imo people cannot afford to go back to darkness and misrule, and for the person that brought about all these transformation, we owe him a lot. We should be grateful”.

Meanwhile, the Ideato North born political pundit while referring back to who will further take Imo to greater heights, opined that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu having served under the leadership and administrative capacities of Okorocha, stands tall among his opponents.

He submitted that Imo electorates having enjoyed good leadership would queue behind the President’s advise of voting for a governor of their choice, irrespective of political party.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari on his campaign rally to the State headquarter Owerri, on Tuesday advised Ndi Imo to vote across party line, no matter the religion or ethnicity.

However, Nze CJK affairmed Uche Nwosu the best brain to continue from where Owelle would stop, adding that already, under perfect Alliance, he is the masses candidate for the seat.

“We no longer talk about political party, what we are interested on is the individual’s ability to carry on with the legacies led by the Rescue Mission”.

From the statistics of all the governorship candidates, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has an edge over all. He is the people’s candidate, and is ready to deliver effectively when elected”. Nze CJK Chinedu said.