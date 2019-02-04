Ugboma Presents Manifesto, Assures Oguta Effective Representation, Receives PDP Flag,

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The People’s Democratic Party candidate for Oguta State Constituency, Barr Prince Frank Ugboma has presented his manifesto to the people of Oguta LGA during a mega rally Held last Friday in Trinity High School Oguta.

According to his speech, his vision to run for Oguta House of Assembly is to equip the teaming youths of the constituency with sound education and exposure, adding with the introduction of small and medium scale business to absorb the youth for the economic gain of the community.

“This would be done through sponsorship of bills and carrying along, other well-meaning members of the House of Assembly by fostering better relationship with the State and Local Government”.

He noted that some of his strategy when elected into office on 2nd March, 2019 includes; To integrate the constituency with the utmost desire of providing a platform or base for the provision of minimum basic requirements like feeling safe and acting safe. He also said he is propelled by the need to secure service delivery of position impact for employment generation, food security, energy and transportation.

The crown Prince averred that he shall encourage the youths of Oguta to claim their rightful place in the academic world and match same with incentives like scholarship, seminar/workshop among others, stressing that he believes it will naturally elevate the consciousness of the youths and other willing stakeholders in the constituency towards greater goals.

Barr Ugboma however pledged to carry them along on the plans and execution of ideas and as well as giving ears to all stakeholders with a view to fostering an enduring peace and tranquility for all. In a related development, he assures to influence developmental projects to the constituency by aligning with various interest groups with the aim of winning a common goal to the constituency.

In his speech during the rally, the chairman of PDP Imo State chapter, Barr Charles Ezekwem submitted that Barr Frank Ugboma is the right candidate who can represent Oguta at his time Imo State needs to be rebuilt from all challenges facing Imo State.

He also noted that Ugboma have all it takes to represent Oguta in the hallow chambers.

Ezekwem used the medium to charge Oguta constituency to vote massively for Barr Ugboma in the March 2nd election along side other candidates contesting in the upcoming election in the state and Nigeria in general as he said that PDP is the only party that have the interest of Nigerians at heart.

Highpoint of the rally was handing over of PDP flag to Barr Frank 0 Ugboma by the state chairman.