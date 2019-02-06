Son of Imo Traditional Ruler in Police Net For Slapping Knight

By Okey Alozie

The son of a popular Traditional ruler in Ihitteuboma in Imo State is said to be in police net for allegedly slapping a senior member of Knight of Saint Mulumba (KSM).

The story has it that the son of HRH Eze Hon A.O Ariawa had a misunderstanding with some people over the burial of his father who happened to be the Traditional ruler of Eluama Abueke and a former lawmaker that represented Ihitte Uboma State constituency between 1979 and 1983.

The late Ariawa would be buried today Thursday 7th of February 2019 and in the course of putting things in order crisis was said to have came up which eventually led to the physical assault. The son of the late Monarch whose name is witheld was alleged to have slapped a middle-aged man who is a Knight. Because of this action Leaders of the community moved for his arrest and eventually he was taken to the police station. The matter story has spread in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area.

Mrs Nwanne Ijeoma a daughter to the late Eze described his father as a man of peace who has unlimited love and care for his people. She prayed that his gentle soul will rest in perfect peace.

The body of the late Eze was brought to Imo House of Assembly on Wednesday morning. Speaker Acho Ihim and other lawmakers gave the late Eze their final respect as customary of a late former Legislator.