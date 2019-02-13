 Vote APC, Get Igbo Presidency In 2023, Okwara Enjoins Ndi-Igbo

Chieftain of All Progress Congress (APC) who based in Lagos State, Chief Livinus Okwara has urged the good people of Southeast to vote for APC on the Saturday’s general elections.

He disclosed this while briefing journalists in Owerri recently. Chief Okwara also said that the shortest way of getting Igbo presidency in 2023 was by voting president Muhammadu Buhari in, so that he Will complete his tenure, continue and complete the second Niger bridge including renovating all the bad roads in southeast which he started since last year.

The Chief executive Officer Of Rimax Computers limited insisted that voting APC will be a credit to Ndigbo in 2023, maintaining that Igbo’s will suffer disadvantage again if they fell to vote for APC in this general elections, especially, the president, noting that Buhari is sure to win the second tenure.

The strong APC Chieftain noted that APC administration at the national level has really done a lot to Nigerians, adding that Buhari was the only president who has taken the bull by the horn in fighting corruption to a standstill.