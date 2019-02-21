Anti Party Allegation: APC Opens Up On Okorocha’s Suspension, As Imo Gov Shuns Party’s Cancus Meeting

They seem to be an uneasy calm in the camp of the Rescue Mission of APC following the non attendance of Governor Rochas Okorocha to the recently held National Cancus Meeting in Abuja, FCT.

The ruling of APC met in Abuja recently to addressing issues after the postponement of the Presidential and the National election by INEC on the early hours of Saturday few hours to the exercise but surprising enough, the Imo State Governor, Owelle Okorocha and his counterpart in Ogun State, Ibunkunle Amosun allegedly stayed away from the meeting at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

Trumpeta gathered that his actions may not be unconnected with his son in law, Uche Nwosu loosing the APC guber ticket to Sen Hope Uzodinma and the continued romance between the state APC guber candidate and the National Working Committee NWC of the party spear headed by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole.

The meeting had in attendance governors from Zamfara, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Borno, Bauchi, Kebbi, Niger, Lagos and Kaduna.

The cancus meeting according to reports was the first since INEC postponed the election by one week.