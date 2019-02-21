IKEDURU APGA COLLAPSES INTO APC, VOWS TO DELIVER CANDIDATES

By Onyekachi Eze

The stronghold of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Ikeduru Local Government Area, Imo State has collapsed into the All Progressive Congress, APC.

This is few days to the general elections across the country.

According to the rescheduled dates of the polls by the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Presidential and National Assembly elections holds on Saturday, February 23, 2019, while the Governorship and State Assembly takes place on the March 9, 2019.

In a meeting convened at the Ikeduru residence of Prince Charls Amadi (Charlvon) on Wednesday, over 100 executive members of APGA drawn from the 12 wards in Ikeduru dumped the party for APC.

The wards Chairmen, Women Leaders, Youth leaders and others declared absolute support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection, Senator Hope Uzodinma’s governorship ambition and all the APC candidates in the upcoming polls.

In their respective speeches, the decampees vowed to work harmoniously for the overall victory of Buhari, Uzodinma and all the party’s candidates, adding that what they were told in APGA was just a mirage, but came to realize that in APC lies effective governance.

They said they never dumped APGA under any coercion or inducement, but did so because they want people oriented government which the APC candidates are ready to offer the masses if voted in.

Receiving them, an APC leader in Ikeduru, and South East Coordinator on Security and Intelligence for President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection, Prince Charls Amadi welcomed them into the party.

He assured them that by entering into the APC, they have same privileges like the other APC members, urging them to work for the victory of Buhari, Uzodinma and the other candidates.

Charlvon also described their entry as a welcome development, especially in this crucial political period when political parties are in need of supports and genuine membership.

Amadi expressed optimism that with the emergence of the APC flagbearers in the upcoming elections, the Country and Imo State will have another face lift to growth and development.

Trumpeta also gathered that tsunami will further hit the APGA on Sunday, as more members will be joining the APC in delivering her candidates for the elections.