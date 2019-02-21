Princess Onuoha Thanks Okigwe North Fed Constituency For Campaign Support

By Samuel Ibezim

Princess Miriam Odinakachi Onuoha, the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for Okigwe North Federal Constituency has expressed her gratitude to the people of Okigwe, Onuimo and Isiala Mbano for their overwhelming support during her campaign to their various political wards and homes.

Princess Onuoha stated this in Isiala Mbano while answering questions from Trumpeta over her preparedness for the election that would take place by tomorrow. She said that God manifested His glory by granting her peaceful and fruitful campaign. Also, she said that the electorates turned out in their numbers to pledge their supports to vote her in as they are clamouring for effective representation.

The APC candidate who is fondly known as Mama Sure-P by the people in recognition of her transparent way of spreading the social scheme to the entire Okigwe Zone for people’s benefit during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s era, said that apart from been a mother; she has necessary qualities to represent Okigwe North Federal Constituency. She reminded the electorates that she is the only female candidate among the contestants and appealed to the good people of Okigwe North to be gender sensitive. More so, she said that having worked with Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu of Imo North as special adviser on legislative matters, it signals her preparedness to represent for four years before handing over to Onuimo LGA. She lamented that Obinna Onwubuariri, the current representative of Okigwe North Federal Constituency and PDP candidate for reelection, messed up four of the eight years that Isiala Mbano has to represent the people and promised to serve all like a mother that cares for all.

The Estate Management graduate from University of Lagos, reiterated her commitment to women and youth empowerment and attracting needed infrastructures including roads construction through NDDC projects to every ward in Okigwe North. She promised to invest heavily in education by granting scholarships to students including free registration of students for WAEC/NECO examinations and medical outreaches.

Similarly, Udoka Ofoegbu, a strong supporter of Princess Onuoha, thanked the people for their supports and enjoined them to come out in their numbers to vote for her as it is time to give Okigwe North the needed representation.

“From my findings through all the political parties, Princess Onuoha is the only female candidate for the Okigwe North seat; this translates to her overwhelming female support base to entrench gender balance and coloration.” He stated.

Further, he advised them to shun money politics and vote for her so as to morally demand for effective leadership when elected.