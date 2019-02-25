By Okey Alozie

Report reaching to our news desk revealed that some key Rescue Mission leaders were unable to pass in their various booths, in last Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In Okigwe zone of six Local Government Areas, Rescue Mission leaders could not deliver their candidate in their respective political booths, Wards and Local Government Areas and this development made some of their leaders to hide their faces.

Rt Hon Acho Ihim, Prof Nnamdi Obiareri, Sonny Chiadi all of Okigwe LGA were said to have out rightly lost in their own booth Ward and LGA.

Sir Mark Uchendu, secretary to the state government lost in his Ward, at Okatta in Ihitte Uboma LGA. Bon Okeafor, the Executive chairman of Ihitteuboma LGA was said to have lost and was unable to deliver good result for AA, APC, under the perfect alliance arrangement.

In Obowo LGA a lawmaker was involved in a big fight. In Mbaise, PDP were fully in control. The Director General of Ugwumba campaign council, Engr Chidi Ibe lost in his place, including other leaders of Rescue Mission in Ahiazu Mbaise.

In Ezinihitte Mbaise, Chioma Tycoon Onwumere, the present finance commissioner, Hon Ikechukwu Njoku could not pose any threat to the opposition group during the election. They all lost to PDP.