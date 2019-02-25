Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West, East Adopt Anumudu ,ZLP for 2019 Imo Guber

By Onyeananam Edmund-Victor

The people of Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West and Oru East Local Governments of Imo State last week, agreed in unison to adopt the candidature of Chief Barrister Humphrey Anumudu of Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, as the most credible candidate for the 2019 Imo Governorship seat.

Members of the various local governments made the decision during a sensitization rally held at popular arena in the areas, which attracted concerned Imolites and Elders from the communities.

Addressing Ohaji/Egbema community at Umunwaku central school field after touring round Ahia Amafor central market, Barr Anumudu who schooled at Ohaji Grammar school promised to enthrone true democracy where the dictates of the people will be adhered to, coupled with interest free loans to individuals and industrialization.

“I am moved to tears by the happenings around me. I will wipe that tears out of your eyes” Barr Anumudu said.

The campaign train of Zenith Labour Party also stormed central school, Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area, where the Deputy Governorship candidate, Right Honourable (Pharmacist) Okay Dike stated that Orlu zone have resolved to support Barr Anumudu as compensation for his gesture in 1999, out of his goodwill and without criminal intentions.

Rt Hon Okay Dike said, “To start with, we will create employment opportunities and build industries. We welcome decampees from SDP, APGA and other parties”.

The state woman leader, Lady Franca Okorie in her words said pensioners will be cared for alongside qualitative education, adding that Barr Anumudu have no record of corruption at EFCC or ICPC, coupled with the fact that ZLP has no case in court.

Welcoming the ZLP campaign team to Mgbidi primary school Oru East Local Government, Veteran Broadcaster, Chief Coleman Nwanne attested to the fact that Barrister Anumudu won the primary elections in 1999, but ceded it to Orlu zone.

He called on the people of the area to exercise their franchise to salvage Imo.

The campaign train also visited Amiri central school, Oru East LGA, where the people held prayer sessions for Barr Anumudu.