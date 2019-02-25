One of the outcomes of the 2019 National Assembly elections in Imo State remains the show of strength by the Imo State chapter of the PDP in Imo East Senatorial District Owerri zone and the four accompanying Federal Constituencies.

In Owerri zone, Hon Ezenwa Onyewuchi won the Owerri zone Senate while Bede Eke returned for Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency alongside Obinna Nwawuba in Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency. Both represents Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala and Mbaike Fed Constituency respectively.

The newcomers who are also of PDP are Emeka Chinedu of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise and Ikenna Elezianya of Owerri Fed Constituency.