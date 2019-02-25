PDP Shows Strength in Owerri zone .Ezenwa Onyewuchi Becomes Senator . As Bede Eke, Emeka Chinedu, Ikenna Elezianya, Obinna  Nwawuba Pick Reps Seat

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2019 and filed under News Digest. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

 

One of the outcomes of the 2019 National Assembly elections in Imo State remains the show of strength by the Imo State chapter of the PDP in Imo East Senatorial District Owerri zone and the four accompanying Federal Constituencies.

In Owerri zone, Hon Ezenwa Onyewuchi won the Owerri zone Senate while Bede Eke returned for Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency alongside Obinna Nwawuba in Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency. Both represents Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala and Mbaike Fed Constituency respectively.

The newcomers who are also of PDP are Emeka Chinedu of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise and Ikenna Elezianya of Owerri Fed Constituency.

 

Comments are closed

Log in / Copyright © 2012-2017 Trumpetason Investment Concept LTD. Powered by: E.commerce Systems International