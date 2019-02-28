Except the intervention of AA/APC faithfull work out, the Director General of the Uche Nwosu campaign organization, Chief Chidi Ibe may be dropped before the governorship election scheduled for 9th of March, reports Trumpeta.

Ibe, a former commissioner in Imo State has been under pressure to step down from his position for a scandalous lost in the booth, Ihenworie/ Amuzi ward and Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State.

Trumpeta learnt that Ibe was also unable to get a victory for his group which prompted the call for his resignation as the DG of Nwosu. It was learnt that an infuriated Okorocha, uncomfortable with the manner the AA/APC alliance candidates crashed in Owerri and Okigwe zones to PDP candidates muted the idea of resignation of those who failed while lashing out at the leaders of the parties from those zones.

Trumpeta gathered that the key point discussed at the meeting of the governor’s followers to review the election was the considering for Ibe to resign. The decision was almost getting the approval of the members present but for few voices who asked for mercy for the DG on the premise that it will be sudden to do so now and counter productive since the next election is next week.

Apart from lashing at the Ibe and other AA/APC leaders from Mbaise area, the likes of Lady Ugochi Nnana Okoro a leader of the party and Chioma Tycoon, LGA chairperson of Ezinihitte received bushes from the governor for not delivering their respective areas to the group.

Further investigation has it that majority of the leaders in Ibe’s enclave are not happy with him and acted in a manner to ensure he lost in the area. It was also gathered that most of the leaders in the LGA are opposed to his leadership of the campaign organization and the outcome of the election justified their agitations.