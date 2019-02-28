Election: Owerri, Okigwe Zones Rescue Mission Candidates Accuse Leaders of Sabotage

By Okey Alozie

The outcome of the Presidential/National Assembly elections have left unpalatable task in the mouth of the Rescue Mission political family of Governor Rochas Okorocha across the state.

This development became pronounced on Monday when the leader and state governor of the group, Okorocha met with the party hierarchy in Owerri.

According to the election candidates, majority of the Ward, Local Government and Apex leaders of Owerri and Okigwe zones did not do their work well. They candidate accused the leaders of not living up to expectation during the election.

For instance, Nnanna Igbokwe’s supporters from Ahiazu told the governor that those handling key position in the Rescue Mission government worked against the House of Representative candidate (Igbokwe) given Peoples Democratic Party PDP candidate chance to win.

It was also reported that the rift between key politicians working for Ugwumba, Uche Nwosu and Nnanna Igbokwe caused the lost in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA.

In Ezinihitte, Chioma Tycoon, the Executive Chairman of the LGA was said not be a likeable character and for that people revolted against her leadership and voted against the Rescue Mission. The unacceptability of the leadership of Chioma Tycoon in the area was alleged to be the major cause of the Rescue Mission failure in the last Saturday’s election. The candidate who contested the election in Okigwe and Owerri zone has continued to blame the attitude of their leaders for their lost.