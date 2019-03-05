Election: Archbishop Obinna Opens Up on Who To Vote For Guber

As the day to select the next governor of Imo State draws nearer, a spiritual head and influential man of God, Archbishop Anthony Obinna has opened up on how people should vote.

Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Owerri, His Grace, Most Rev AJV Obinna has called on the people of Imo State to vote only for candidates with sense of fairness and equity, peace and joy.

He spoke against “discouraging the intimidatory and despotic tendencies that bring disaster to the political process”

He called upon Imo electorate and the entire citizenry of Imo State to “rise up to the patriotic challenge of making our elections free, fair, and credible because of our long term commitment to good governance and democracy.”

His Lordship said: “Given that the forthcoming elections on the 9th of March may even evoke more desperate conduct by politicians from over seventy parties, we call upon the Imo electorate and entire citizenry of Imo State to rise up to patriotic challenge of making our elections free, fair and credible because of our long term ling term commitment to good governance and democracy.

“In spite of the disappoinments with last elections, we still encourage all PVC holders in Imo State not to be despirited but to troop out in their numbers to cast their votes, not in the spirit of Mammon – money inducement – but in the Godly spirit of genuine concern and care for all Imo people.

“We challenge the Imo electorate to vote in candidates who are likely to serve our people and State with sense of fairness and equity, peace and joy.”