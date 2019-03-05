Orlu Zone Senate Seat: Okorocha Stole My Mandate,  Says PDP Candidate Jones Onyeriri

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo -West Senatorial District, Jones Onyereri , has claimed that he won the election which the state Governor , Rochas Okorocha, was declared as the winner .

Onyereri , who was reacting to a statement credited to the governor , where Okorocha described him as being “too small to contest against him in an election , ” said the governor ’s statement was “watery. ”

Onyereri , who is a serving member of the House of Representatives , said , “The governor ’s statement was too watery and it is a sheer distraction from the burning issue of his massive rigging during last Saturday’s poll in Imo -West Senatorial District .”

Online news report obtained by Trumpeta quoted Onyeriri to have said “I challenge the governor for a free -and- fair election in Imo- West where independent election monitoring observers will keep the records.”

Onyereri said it was wrong for the governor to claim he had nothing to show for his eight -year stay at the National Assembly.

“My wealth of experience, leadership sagacity and social values have become the template for aspiring federal lawmakers in Nigeria. With over ten bills and 12 sponsored motions to my credit, how would any sane and rational informed person adjudge sterling performance in legislative business,” he asked, adding that he would reclaim “his stolen mandate” from the governor through the tribunal.

But the governor, who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the PDP senatorial candidate was not his match in politics.