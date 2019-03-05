Council of Elders Endorse Ihedioha Former Guber 

An Advisory Body of Elders in the twenty seven Local Government Areas, cut across the three political zones of Imo State, has adopted the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 9, Governorship election in the State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

In a communiqué signed by the Elders and made available to the Press, the Imo State Advisory Council of Elders asked Imo electorate to vote for Ihedioha and PDP because of equity, peace and justice in Imo State.

The Elders said that absence of peace, stability and justice has given room for political rascality, leaving Imo Governorship seat for all comers and the highest bidders, which they say breeds under development in Imo State.

“ The absence of the above has created political rascality and irresponsible Government, lack of respect for rule of law and traditional institution, moral and educational deterioration of which our beloved State, Imo was not known for” the elders said.

The Elders maintained that after consulting wide and near, they arrived on Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as the best option for Imo Governorship seat now.

“The Good people of Imo State should come out en-masse and vote for Rt Hon Chukwuemeka Ihedioha of Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday 9th March 2019” the communiqué read.

The Elders which include former Governors, Deputy Governors, Ex-Speakers of Imo House of Assembly, retired Judges etc said they arrived on Ihedioha because “the manifesto presented by the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, in the opinion of the council, best satisfies the aspirations of Imo State”.

Among the Elders is former Minister, Chief ID Nwoga, former Imo PDP Governorship candidate, Chief Charle Ugwu (ROKANA), Col Lambert Ihenacho (rtd) Ex Deputy Governors, Engr Ebere Udeagu and Douglas Acholonu, former Speaker, Chief Maxwell Duru, former APGA Governorship Aspirant, Prof Awuzie, former Fed House member, Hon Levi Oguike former Governor of Edo State, Commodore Luke Acholor(rtd), former Attorney General of Imo State, Prof Francis Dike, former ISIEC Chairman Barr. Marcel Ogwuegbu, Prof Peter Okorie, Prof LC Okere, Major-General CRU Ihekire (rtd), Chief Emeka Diwe, Prof Jude Njoku, Mrs Rose Okoro, Hon (Mrs) Vivian Echeruo, Ambassador Mrs Kema Chukwe and Others.