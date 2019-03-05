Guber: Prince Maxwell Plumps Igwe Makes Case For Owerri Zone, Ihedioha

The former Deputy Vice President and financier of Owerri Zone leaders Political Forum (OZOLPOF), Prince Maxwell Philips -Igwe (Enyioha), has enjoined the people of Orlu and Okigwe zones to respect the spirit and letters of the Imo Bond of Equity, and support a governor of Owerri zone-extraction in the forthcoming governorship election slated for Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Prince Igwe, who made the call in a press statement he personally signed, with the title: “A Passionate Appeal To The Great And Good People Of Orlu And Okigwe Zones To Support Owerri Zone For The Actualization Of The Mandate To Govern Imo State”, pointed out that for the mantra of equity, justice and fairness to be meaningful and purposeful to Imo people, it will be appropriate and proper that a governorship candidate from Owerri zone should be supported and given the mandate and mantle to govern the state this time.

According to him: “We surely do need your total support and full backing to be able to actualize our long delayed and overdue but rightly deserved goal of becoming the governor of Imo state.

“You will also agree with me that in all ramifications, ‘Power belongeth unto God and He alone can make or mar’. We all do believe and hold that even God has ordained an Owerri candidate for the seat”, adding that the people of Owerri zone will not forget their sacrifice, support, and efforts and would definitely reciprocate accordingly and appropriately.

Prince Igwe, a top player in the marine, oil and gas industry, who aspired to represent Owerri zone in the red chambers on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), further recommended former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives and gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic- Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, as the most qualified, most focused, and visionary, among those jostling to occupy the Douglas House, emphatically stating: “Let us make the mandate real. Let us come out massively to vote our own Emeka Ihedioha for governor, Imo State on March 9, 2019; to make for equity, justice and fairness”.

He equally called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security operatives and Imo people to strive to have a hitch-free, non-violence, free, fair and peaceful election next Saturday.