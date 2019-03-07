By Orji Sampson

The African Democratic Congress ADC, Ezinihitte Mbaise chapter has been disclaimed purported and misleading endorsement of Dr Ifeanyi Nwachukwu of the APC ahead of the state assembly and governorship election this Saturday. According to a statement made available to Trumpeta and signed by the party LGA Chairman, Mr Amaefule Michael the said publication which was published on the inside page (6) of “The Guide Newspaper”, of 3rd March, 2019 was never done with the consent of the party leaders in the LGA and that on no occasion did the ADC assembly candidate, Hon Engr Andyson Obani conceded his aspiration for the side Ifeanyi Nwachukwu.

ADC therefore wish to inform the general public and the electorate of Ezinihitte Mbaise that the party and her organs did not endorse or collapse to any other party.

In the release, the LGA Chairman of the party, Mr Amaefule Michael further stated,

“The negative information is deceitful and misguiding.

“Our candidate is Hon Andyson Obani, he is very competent and most credible among others.

“His agenda for Ezinihitte constituents are in line with the party manifesto and we are not part and parcel of the so-called bedroom endorsement.

“For now, we are focused on winning the forthcoming election for our great party”, the chairman averred.

He however insisted that, Mr. Adolphus and Ohia Chidiebere are not members of ADC advising ADC party faithful in the LGA and the general public to disregard such reports from non-members and also warned them against anti party activities.

Meanwhile, the flag bearer of ADC in Ezinihitte Mbaise State constituency, Hon Andyson Obani, a Nigeria Premier League referee, a philanthropist and dedicated Christian in his reaction described the said publication as unfortunate and fruitless.

He advised fellow candidates to be mindful of mischievous sycophants and mediocre.

“I wonder how Dr. Ifeanyi could allow himself to be deceived by fraudsters. These group of swindlers and impersonators are only good in endorsement. Sometimes they endorse two candidates for one position, provided you grease their palm. “Majority of them don’t have PVC, they are bereft of ideas and has nothing to offer. They are only good in cheating”, Hon Obani insisted.

Hon Obani further stated his position on the forthcoming assembly election, “My candidacy is divine; I have offered myself for service to humanity and my good people of Ezinihitte Mbaise. When elected, we will put in place adequate legislation that will;

Revive the development centers

Take care of the elderly ones

Take care of special citizens and senior citizens.

Attract foreign investors

Embark on human capacity development.