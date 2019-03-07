Developments filtering in from the twenty seven Local Government Areas of Imo State indicate that the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha is poised to sweep the votes come Saturday, March 9, 2019.

According to political pundits and some prominent personalities in Imo State, 2019 is the time marked out by God for Ihedioha, who also contested for the seat in 2015, but only lost to the out-going Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha by the whiskers after a contentious re-run election.

However, as Imo electorate troop out on Saturday to elect a new Governor, a majority of Imo people are said to have settled for Ihedioha, who is favoured now by every factor.

Among these factors, they said, is the zoning formula, which they maintain has attracted goodwill for Ihedioha across the LGAs.

It was learnt that apart from the fact that Ihedioha is the most prominent and popular among the other candidates, his party PDP and Owerri zone where he comes from endeared him to the heart of Imo populace, who see the Eight years of APC in the State as a costly experiment which Imo people would not want to encounter again.

Many Imolites see Ihedioha as a representation of Owerri zone in the race, since a majority of Imo people agree that it is the turn of Owerri to produce Imo Governor in 2019, after Okigwe had ruled the State for Eight years under Sam Mbakwe and Ikedi Ohakim, and Orlu zone Sixteen years, by Chief Achike Udenwa and Rochas Okorocha.

Many said that it was as a result of this that Imo Council of Elders cutting across Imo State endorsed the PDP candidate, for equity, justice and peace of Imo State.

Already, the entire Catholic and Anglican denominations have been preaching Ihedioha, following his tenacity and easy attitude which cuts across board.

Sources said that when Ihedioha visited Alaba Market Owerri recently, it took hours before the jubilant traders could “release” him to proceed on his campaign trail.

The Amalgamation of Imo Trade Unions led by Chief Emeka Diwe has endorsed the PDP candidate, including Olu Owerre, IMOZURUKWUO, Orlu Zurumee, National Association of Nigeria Students NANS, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, NULGE, Imo pensioners, and Civil Servants.

However, speaking to Journalist in Owerri, a Senatorial Aspirant for Owerri under APC, Prince Maxwell Igwe said that it is clear that the odds favour Ihedioha, but warned that Imo electorate must be alert to forestall rigging.

“Imo people are backing Ihedioha. But we must guard against rigging” Igwe said.

A former Deputy of Imo State, Dr Douglas Acholonu said that even though he is a bonafide son of Orlu, but as a person who believes in equity, it is justifiable for Imo people to give power to Owerri zone through Emeka Ihedioha whom he described as a calm and organized young man.

Chief Charles Ugwu, (ROKANA) a former governorship candidate in Imo State said he is from Okigwe zone but tips Ihedioha to be next Imo Governor, because he has all the qualities to make a good State Chief Executive.

In his own reaction, a retired colonel, Chief Lambert Iheanacho from Ngor Okpala appealed to Imo people to vote Ihedioha as Governor to lay to rest the question of marginalization of Owerri people.

He asked Imo people to troop on Saturday and cast their vote for Ihedioha and PDP.

Major. General CRU Ihekire from Ikeduru LGA urged Imo electorate to give their vote to Ihedioha, who will restor back the glory of the State.