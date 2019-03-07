Uzodimma :We Won’t Abandon  Our  Son  Says Orlu Elders

Ahead of the March 9th gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, a University Don and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain in Imo state ,Prof Protus Uzoma has described as false, claim that Orlu Elders Council endorsed Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, his party gubernatorial candidate, insisting that the Lawmaker only received the groups Adversary Councils blessing and not endorsement.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after Senator Hope Uzodinma’s visit to Orlu Elders Council ,the Secretary of the group and Public Affairs Analystu said Orlu Elders will never abandon their son ,who is the candidate of All Progressive Congress,APC and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district in the Red Chambers whose antecedent and profile speak volume .

According to Prof Uzoma ,” I am a PDP chieftain and will vote PDP in the forthcoming general election but we must be careful how we understand things .”

Orlu Elders gave Ihedioha our blessing which he called endorsement , we were quoted out of contest. Orlu Elders Council are supporting all our children but will not abandon our son. We are like fathers with many children.

On the visit of Senator Hope Uzodinma, to Orlu Elders, the Erudite professor said that the elders today met with Uzodinma and are impressed with his political exploits especially on his dogged spirit to wrestle power from Okorocha.

Senator Hope Uzodinma, the APC governorship candidate and senator representing Imo West at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly had on Wednesday, March 3, 2019 visited the leadership of Orlu elders council at the residence of Prof. Francis Dike (SAN) where he was given a very warm reception by the elders who also showered him blessing, encomiums and encouraged his good works.

They commended him for his gallantry in ensuring that the outgoing governor does not succeed himself through his son-in-law, a development that is notoriously referred to as Okotocha’s third term by proxy.

Al so speaking, the Publicity Secretary of Orlu Elders Council, Chief Kingsley Ugerr collaborated the statement of Prof. Protus Nathan Uzoma, stating that the elders position was already known which is moy what was published in the Newspapers. He described Senator Hope Uzodinma as proud son of Orlu zone who has shown capacity in all ramifications.