Poll: Okwara Urges Ndigbo to Appreciate Buhari By Voting APC

Tunji Adedeji

Chief Livinus Okwara ,a chieftain of the All Progressive Party,APC based in Lagos , has urged electorates in the five South East states to vote all APC candidates during the Governorship and state House of Assembly elections to show appreciation to President Muhamadu Buhari for his giant stride achievements in the zone.

Okwara who made the call on Thursday while addressing journalists in Owerri, capital of Imo State,said if APC wins in all the five South East States that Mr President will be spurred to do more for Ndigbo.

He commended the party stakeholders and supporters for their support and votes for President Muhammadu Buhari and National Assembly APC candidates during the Feb. 23 elections.

Okwara also urged the electorates to continue to support APC by voting its candidates during the forthcoming elections.

He also commended the party’s stakeholders and other supporters for mobilising support for APC during Feb. 9 election and called for its sustenance.

According to him,” I want to appeal to you to continue to support and vote all APC candidates during the March 9 election. Please don’t relent in your efforts towards ensuring the victory of APC candidates in your various polling units,”

The Imo born business mogul urged the electorates ,particularly Ndigbo to shun violence before, during and after the elections.

Okwara maintained that Buhari was the only president who has insisted that he would complete the 2nd Niger bridge .He reiterated that Buhari has taken the bull by the horn in ensuring that all the South East roads are in good shape and durable.

Okwara who has a chieftaincy titled called Nwachiyereigbo said the only way the people of south east can benefit more from Buhari is by voting APC in all the five south east state on Saturday election.

He further said that Buhari will do more for Ndigbo than expected if APC win in all the south east state.