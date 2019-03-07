Anxiety In Imo As New Governor Emerges

By Orji Sampson

As Imolites prepare for the polls this Saturday ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly election, anxiety has filled the air over who will become the next Governor of Imo State.

Over 60 candidates will be battling for the only spot as the number one citizen of the state and this election has for the past one year generated enough intrigue and drama starting from the party primaries.

In what looks like the fiercest guber battle Imo has ever witnessed, following the heat it has generated especially the war between the heavy weights that pitches the likes Senator Hope Uzodinma of the ruling party APC locked in battle with the AA candidate and son in-law to the incumbent Governor, Chief Ugwumba Uche Nwosu over who the Federal might would favour especially after the victory of President Mohammadu Buhari.

The PDP governorship candidate and former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Reps, Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha waxing strong on the strength of the party (PDP) in the South East which was once again manifest in the just concluded Presidential and NASS election especially in Imo, where PDP won most of the National Assembly election and in Owerri zone largely regarded as Emeka Ihedioha’s strong hold.

Another permutation in several quarters favours a former Senator for Imo North Senatorial zone for two terms, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, who has had several shots at the governorship seat since 2007 and is perceived to have Okigwe zone as his strong hold especially Okigwe North Federal Constituency where the former Governor of the State and the Accord Party candidate, Gov Ikedi Ohakim also hails from.

The race for who becomes the next Governor of the State is even more exciting and intriguing with some interesting candidates who may not be money bags but posses what it takes to run the affairs of the state if given the opportunity with the likes of Tony Nwulu of United Progressive Party UPP and a member of the Federal House of Reps in Lagos, who hails from Mbaise same as Ihedioha, Humphrey Anumudu of Zenith Labour Party, who claims it’s his turn having supported Okigwe and Orlu zones, Barr Ike C Ibe of ID party who hails from Obowo, same place with late Sam Onunaka Mbakwe of the blessed memory, Prof Alphonsus Ekwereike of ANRP who in his campaign brought scientific governance as his strong point among others who are also hoping to win the minds of the electorates and gain their mandate to rule Imo for the next four years starting from May 29, 2019.