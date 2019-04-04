Aboh Mbaise Councilor Pass Vote of Confidence on their leader Rt Hon Okechukwu Charles

By Okey Alozie

22 councillors in Aboh Mbaise have appended their signature to reaffairm confidence and loyality on their leadership ably led by Rt Hon Okechukwu Charles

The councilors after their meeting on Wednesday in statement made available to Trumpeta resolved to continue their support and full loyalty to the leadership adding that his legitimacy is not questionable.

According to the statement, “our leader is a man that has an open door policy.

“He is transpirant and believes in accountability, humility, fairness and justice”, the councilor submitted. All the councilor praised their leader.

The councilors also submitted that their leader and other key officers of house were not suspended officially.

“It has come to the notice of the legislative arm of Aboh Mbaise Local Government council about a purported sitting held on the 2nd April 2019 where the leader of the council Hon Charles Okechukwu and some principal officers namely

Hon Uche Onwumere, Hon Nwankwo Richard, Hon Augustina Amadiri were purportedly suspended indefinitely.

“Let it be known that no sitting was held on the 2nd April 2019 and that such informations circulating are false as no sitting could have held without the leader of the council directing proceedings.

“The councilors of Aboh Mbaise have implicit confidence in the leadership of the legislature and anytime the councilors find the leader Hon Charles Okechukwu incapable of leading the house, the councilors will do the needful following due process.

“We the councilors hereby reaffairm our loyalty to the present leadership of the legislature ably led by Hon Charles Okechukwu.

Furthermore, the legislature, today 3/4/10 constituted a fine man committee to look into the allegations of executive recklessness, financial embezzlement and gross misconduct leveled against the executive chairman of Aboh Mbaise, Hon Prince Chidi Nwatinuocha and the committee has been urged to expedite action on their report because time is of great essence.