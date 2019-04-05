2019 Election Loss; Imo APC Losers Warn Up For Federal Appointment

Aftermath of 2019 Elections

Imo APC losers Warn Up For Federal Appointments

.Madumere, Uzodinma, Ejiogu Others Strengthen Links IN Abuja

By Thompson Agu

Part of the end result of the concluded general elections in Imo State is the new rush of APC members in the State to strategically place themselves for federal appointments as the Muhamadu Buhari administration gets set for second term.

Apparently not wanting to be complete losers after the 2019 elections, party chieftains of APC from Imo State are gradualling relocating to Abuja to negotiate for fresh openings in their political escapades.

After the conduct of the 2019 election, APC put a dismal outing that saw the party unable to get a single House of Assembly seat including that of governorship. In House of Reps, only two candidates of the party managed to scale through while that of senate is still in doubt.

Trumpeta learnt that the loss, especially that of the Governor, senate and House of Reps has forced some of the chieftains of the party, especially those of the coalition faction to relocate to Abuja for the purposes of picking federal appointments from the Buhari administration.

It was learnt that Ihedioha’s victory has dealt a devastating blow to their political career at the home front. To avoid being irrelevant in the political map of the state, they considered it necessary to relocate.

Findings revealed that Chief among those seeking political comfort outside the state is the outgoing Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere and the governorship candidate of the APC who lost out, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The newspaper observed that since Madumere and Uzodinma have no elective position to hold on for now, what is left for them is to seek appointive positions using their contacts at the federal level.

Others like Chief Jude Ejiogu and contestants for position of governor are also said to be involved in the Abuja push to get federal appointments.

Our correspondent observed that the APC politicians are establishing serious links with the Presidency and National Working Committee members of the party for consideration.