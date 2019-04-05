One Rain Drop, Owerri is flooded; Govt House Turn Mini Canal

The poor state of drainage systems and improper construction of networks has continued to manifest with flood becoming part of the Imo State capital anytime rain fails. A drop of rain on Wednesday saw unimaginable pool
Posted by admin on Apr 5th, 2019 and filed under Frontpage. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.
The poor state of drainage systems and improper construction of networks has continued to manifest with flood becoming part of the Imo State capital anytime rain fails. A drop of rain on Wednesday saw unimaginable pool
Comments are closed