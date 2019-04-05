Okorocha Absent as SGI Inaugurates New Board Three Months After Appointmemt

Live @ Imo International Conference Center, IICC, Owerri.

Okorocha Inaugurates Board Chairmen & Members of Parastatals

Observations: by Samuel Ibezim

1. The hall is empty compared to previous activities of Gov. Rochas Okorocha.

2. Gov. Okorocha is conspicuously absent. The SGI, Mark Uchendu represented him. He said that Okorocha has right to appoint any person till May 29. That he has prerogative power to even forgive and release prisoners before May 29. That the newly inaugurated members would be mobilized fully in no distant time to take off.

Uchendu made available some transport allowance for them while they now move to his office to officially sign their valuable documents.

He claimed that government is of continuum and no one can terminate their appointments.

3. Only white plastic chairs were used in the hall. The chairs that were originally placed there had been removed and taken to an unknown place.

4. The SGI, Mark Uchendu told the people that their appointment has tenure ship and won’t last for two months.

5. Most of the appointees were avoidably absent.

6. The MC, Mr. Iroulo lost his charismatic voice as he was talking like a wet bird. His renowned nature of pouring heavy words so as to entertain the audience ceased at today’s function.

7. Mr. Daniel Nwafor gave vote of thanks and pledged to do their work and appreciate the governor for finding them worthy to serve the state.