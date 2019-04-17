Imo State Chief Judge Frees 9 Inmates From Owerri Prisons

The Imo State Chief Judge, Justice Pascal Nnadi , in exercise of his constitutional powers on Tuesday, released 9 out of 71 shortlisted inmates of Owerri Prisons awaiting trial ,with a stern warning that they should not commit crimes again.

Nnadi who made the pronouncement at a mini-court session conducted at the prisons, where he told the inmates to ‘Go and sin no more said his prison visit was backed up by the Criminal Justice Release from Custody Act, Laws of the Federation.

He sale the gesture was part of activities to mark the Easter celebration,assuring other shortlisted inmates that the exercise will continue after Easter holiday.

Among those who were released by Justice Pascal Nnadi were Chibuike Iwuala,Anayo Akuneme,Paul Okorocha,Solomon Igboeze, Christopher Emmanuel ,Onyiye Ekeha and Eze Maduabuchi

The Imo State Chief Judge also ordered two inmates ,Chijioke Okechukwu and Fedelix Alisi to appear before High Court 9 where there release will be formalized.

He said: “Having been informed by the prison officials of the offences for which you have been in prison for a period longer than required, I pronounce, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 1(1) of the Criminal Justice (Release from Custody) Act, 2007 as well as Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution, you are all hereby released from custody this 16th day of September, 2019.

“This is without prejudice to any charge that may be preferred against you at a later date; I, therefore, enjoin you to turn a new leaf and go and sin no more.”

The Chief Judge added, “There is no legal reason to continue to keep them here and each accused are hereby discharged. “

He recalled that last year during similar exercise a total number of 29 was released .we will continue this exercise after Easter holiday.