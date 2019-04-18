Imo NULGE Ready for Protest over unpaid salaries

IMO NULGE Ready For Demonstration

The National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, IMO state chapter has resolved ground all activities in IMO state starting from Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

According to information available to Trumpeta , NULGE will be demonstrating in the state capital , owerri , to express their anger over non payment of salaries and allowances .

According to a circular signed by Comrade Obodo Johnbosco on behalf of the IMO NULGE president, IMO Local Government workers and primary school teachers are directed to assemble at IICC Owerri by 8am from where the demonstration will commence.

” consequently, all branch chairmen and their Executives have been directed to ensure that all LGA council headquarters gates are closed, while all workers are mobilised to the venue”, the letter read in part.

The NULGE members said that if nothing is done about their request the gates of all Local Government Areas in the state will remain under lock and key until they are paid.