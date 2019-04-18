Alleged Okorocha’s 3rd Term: Archbishop Obinna Was Wrong, Says Uche Nwosu’s Aide

Alleged Okorocha’s 3rd Term Agenda;

ARCHBISHOP OBINNA WAS WRONG, SAYS UCHE NWOSU AIDE

Against the views expressed by the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Diocese, Archbishop Anthony Obinna that the ambition of Uche Nwosu, son in-law to governor Rochas Okorocha would amount to third tenure for the outgoing governor, the team of Action Alliance has reacted stating that the cleric was wrong.

Trumpeta in its Thursday edition banner headline quoted the Archbishop to have told Nwosu clearly when he came for prayers that his ambition was Okorocha’s Third Term.

According to the fiery man of God “he came here and me to pray for him, I told him if he emerged victorious I will not celebrate his victory but rather endure”

Reacting over the matter, a media aide to Nwosu dismissed the Bishop’s claim adding that it was wrong for the cleric to come up with such assertion.

According to Onwuasanya, Media and Publicity Director, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu Campaign Organisation, in a post made public in the social media, Trumpeta stumbled into in Waasap and Facebook,

“Archbishop AJV Obinna is one of the most respected Nigerians, and we are fortunate to have him, in body, as an Imolite, because in spirit, he should be a citizen of Heaven. As a man who has dedicated most of his adult life to the service of humanity through the proclamation of the gospel of Jesus Christ as a shepherd on behalf of Christ of God’s flock, Archbishop Obinna commands respect and deserves love from all of us and we must not fail to accord him all that respect.

“However, as a human being who has not hidden his interest in contributing to how his people are governed, by constantly intervening in political issues, the Archbishop sometimes makes wrong judgements and misleads the people. This is understandable, because partisan politicking is not part of the call of a priest. While a priest is expected to pray and when necessary, privately counsel political leaders, it is betrays complete partisanship when the same priest goes public with what should be a private talk between him and a political leader”

The unedited rejoinder from Nwosu camp further reads “A banner headline news report carried by Trumpeta Newspaper quoted our amiable Archbishop as claiming that he does not support Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s governorship ambition, because he perceived it as a third term bid by the incumbent governor of the State. I reached out to some people in the Cathedral to vent my reservations with the Archbishop’s statement, as I feel it is highly political and aimed at swaying public opinion one way or the other, but these friends in the Cathedral argued that the elections were over and the Archbishop is justified for coming public with such statements. They queried if I didn’t read too, that he was calling for reconciliation among Imo politicians for the progress of Imo State. I told them that the elections are not yet over, as there is bound to be a run-off election in Imo State, and that the Archbishop’s decision to hit at Ugwumba Uche Nwosu at this time may be deliberate, as the choices of Imo people have been narrowed down to him and Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

“Archbishop Obinna is very wrong to think and preach that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s governorship ambition is Governor Okorocha’s third term. Uche Nwosu is a man of his own and he has his own agenda for governing Imo whenever he takes over as the governor of Imo State. Just like Governor Rochas Okorochas is Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s mentor, Archbishop Obinna has his own mentor, who helped through his early days in the priesthood and supported him to become a Bishop and then Archbishop. Our dear Father, the Archbishop cannot tell us that he has not brought his own personal ideas and styles into the running of the Archdiocese, even though he was helped to ascend the bishopric throne by someone, most likely his immediate predecessor. This is the same way that a Governor Uche Nwosu will bring his own ideas into the governance of the State when he becomes that.

“Ugwumba Uche Nwosu will forever remain grateful to Owelle Rochas Okorocha just like our dear Archbishop and spiritual father will remain grateful to his mentor or mentors, but as governor, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu will be obedient to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, just like our Archbishop is obedient obedient to the Bible and loyal to the canons of the Catholic Church and as well respectful of the wishes of his congregation as long as such wishes do not conflict with the oath as a Priest, the canon laws and Biblical instructions.

“I thank my Archbishop and spiritual father for recognizing and acknowledging the fact that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is eminently qualified to be the governor of Imo State and also has the requisite preparations, temperament, trainings and education necessary to govern the State. His only reservation with Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s candidacy seems to be as a result of his affiliation with the incumbent governor and this has been found to be a mistaken notion. Governor Ugwumba Uche Nwosu will certainly be positively and progressively distinct from Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

God bless my Archbishop” he added