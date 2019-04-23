Austin Chukwukere Brings Free Health Service to Ideato

Austin Chukwueke Brings Free Health Services to Ideato

No fewer than 5,000 people with various health challenges in Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State have benefited from a 3 day free medical services organized by Hon. Austin Chukwukere, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency.

Hon. Chukwukere , over the weekend executed the outreach in collaboration with Mission Savers ,a group of health professionals based in Abuja as over 5,000 out-patients received treatment, while major and minor surgical operations were carried out during the maiden edition.

While kicking off the programme in Ideato South LGA, Chukwukere , said ” despite all odds we have decided to touch many lives of our people .This free medical service will not be the first and last because we have decided to make it a continued exercise. ”

He averred that he was bothered by the poor health condition of some of his constituents, noting that the pitiable situation had led to many untimely deaths in the area.

Chukwukere who seized the platform to thank his constituent for their votes and support in the last election assured that his mandate will be reclaimed soon.

He pointed out that the free medical outreach, which attracted a large number of people in the designated centers was splinted to two centers ,Obodo Ukwu and Amanato communities for proximity sake and to ensure his people receive succor from a team of medical personnel that dispensed drugs and treatment free of charge.

The Federal lawmaker urged his people, especially mothers, to take advantage of the free medical programme, which he said would help reduce maternal mortality and facilitate early detection of illnesses and other preventable diseases.

He maintained that the medi care is also part of his resolve and commitment to ensure a better and far reaching approach towards the good health and well being of his constituents; promising that after the program a lot of people will reclaim their vision and health.

Also speaking, Dr. Ajis Eleazar, the Team leader of the medical personnel’s enjoined the people to avail themselves of the opportunity presented by the program.

According to him, “It is meant for rural dwellers in this constituency who ordinarily would not have access to quality health care services due to financial constraints and other logistic problems”

Dr. Ajis further said the outreach focuses on specialized cases like appendices, minor surgery, eye illnesses, pediatrics, urology, anesthesia, ophthalmology, dentistry, malaria, high B.P, hepatitis and typhoid. Regardless, participants will also receive free medicated eye glasses and treated mosquito net.