Three Owerri based lawyers get SAN

Three Owerri Based Lawyers Prof Chukwumeze, Nwagu Onuzulike Become SAN

Three lawyers in Imo State are among those listed for honour as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

Details of the informationTrumpeta obtained has names of Prof UU Chukwumeze of the Imo State University, Owerri and two practicing lawyers Emeka Nwagwu and Felix Onuzulike included.

Chukwumeze, a scholar is said to be a University teacher and immediate past Dean of Law, IMSU. He is said to be a guru in criminal law. From Nkwerre LGA, Chukwumeze is ABSU graduate. His exceptional academic brilliance in law made ABSU to retain his services after graduation. He rose through the ranks to become a Professor in ABSU before shifting service to IMSU.

Nwagwu, is another household name in the legal profession. The Mbaise born counsel with office in Owerri is a senior lawyer, an erudite scholar and a former NBA Owerri Chairman.

Also said to be a senior lawyer who merit the elevated status in legal profession is another well known scholar. Felix Onuzuluike who has also made his mark in the legal practice to be bestowed with the SAN rank.