ROCHAS OKOROCHA AND HIS VOODOO VARIANT OF PRIVATE PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS/CONCESSIONING OF UNCOMPLETED PUBLIC ASSETS WITHOUT ANY LEGAL FOUNDATION.

Rochas Okorocha woke up with 8 days to the end of his tenure to brandish another Voodoo variant of PPP Concessioning scheme of certain uncompleted public asset block works that he used to milk Imo state treasury dry without any legal foundation.

This is another evidence of his total disregard to due process, transparency, accountability, and attempt to play to the gallery/cover his tracks and then hoodwink gullible/ignorant folks.

I want to believe that the leadership of the Anglican Church Okigwe and The Lord Chosen Church are not going to fall for Rochas trickery and gamesmanship. He has no legal basis to just wake up and announce concessioning of public assets just like that without due process.

Even some of his fronts that he used to strip the assets of Imo public corporations over the last 8 years are already fretting and sweating concerning the forensic and recovery tsunami that is about to hit them. Every kobo of Imo’s resources and every jot of our assets illegally appropriated and pilfered must be LEGALLY RECOVERED. No middle ground.

AN EXCURSION DOWN TO HISTORY LANE:

It is on record that the Imo state government under Rochas Okorocha confiscated revenues due to local governments in Imo state from JAAC for the whole 8 years he was governor. He treated Local Government revenues and allocations as extensions of his Rochas foundation receivables.

It is on record that the first things he did upon assumption of office in 2011 was to dip his hands into the funds raised from the capital market and earmarked as Imo counterpart funding for the Oguta Wonder Lake Project to pursue his fantasy of doing white elephant and ill-advised 27 General Hospital Project without any one page of Feasibility Studies, EIA, Full Projects Information/Modelling Memorandum (FPIMM) or BIM. It was a project simply pursued with that singular objective to over invoice and misappropriate Imo state resources.

Out of the monies taken/diverted from the capital market proceeds he gave each of his personally handpicked LGA Chairmen amounts, very less than N100m each to do those 27 block work carcasses he termed general hospitals and which he is now claiming that he used N1billion each to build. Even the dumbest and most illiterate builder knows that this N1bn figure dropped by this man as the cost of each of those block work carcasses is a huge joke taken too far.

BY THIS VOLUNTARY PERSONAL CONFESSION, HE HAS ALREADY TOLD US WITH HIS OWN MOUTH THAT HE IS HOLDING N27BILLION OF IMO MONIES IN HIS ACCOUNTS THAT MUST BE RECOVERED AMONGST OTHER TENS OF MILLIONS SCATTERED WITHIN AND WITHOUT.

Now back to his illegal PPP jokes and games taken too far. LET’S ANALYSE IT.

Imo state as today, has no incorporated or legislatively established Bureau for Public Enterprise, Public Private Partnership Management & Administrative Bureau or Imo State Investment Promotion and Development Commission.

No person under the law, be you governor or speaker has the power to just wake up to decree Privatization or Concessioning of Public Assets without transparent and accountable due process.

It is in the best interest of the leadership of the Missions and Churches mentioned in his voodoo concessioning pronouncement to run away as fast as their legs can carry them from Rochas. That Shenanigan pronouncement will not stand. They should not allow themselves to be used as canon fodders to cover up the tracks of a man who loathes due process and accountability.

There can be no concessioning/privatization of public assets to private bodies without proper due process design, structure, competitive and transparent bid process behind it.

There can be no Concessioning of Public assets to private set ups without a legally empowered and active PPP management structures and institutional monitoring mechanisms founded in place.

There can be no valid concessioning without any law or instrument backing it ?

My candid counsel to the INCOMING GOVERNMENT OF RT HON EMEKA IHEDIOHA is to inherit these block work carcasses and scientifically devise sustainable ways of utilizing them for the optimum benefits of Ndi Imo.

The incoming government must as a matter of urgency forward an Executive Bill to the 9th Imo House of Assembly for the establishment of the Imo state Investment Promotion and Development Commission with powers to also design, structure and administer the best PPP models to be applied is maximizing the usage of these block works used to siphon Imo treasury. (We can forward to them a draft of such bill already in place. We cannot reinvent the wheel but only modify it to suit our contemporary situation in Imo state).

All the assets, like the Exhibition Center, Dan Anyiam Stadium , the stadia in Okigwe and Orlu can all be competitively and transparently concessioned in such manner that add value to Ndi Imo without adding a cost to the balance sheet of the income government .

May God never allow this Rochas brand of plague and affliction to visit Imo state again in Jesus name, amen

Obiaraeri, Nnaemeka Onyeka