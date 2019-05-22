Dr Mrs Chidi Omeogu-Ogbuta Writes Okorocha Over Numerous Patients Held For Inability To Pay Medical Bills in Imo Hospitals

Dr Mrs Chidi Omeogu-Ogbuta Writes Okorochs Over Numerous Patients Held For Inability To Pay Medical Bills in Imo Hospitals

By Edmund Onyeananam

The governorship candidate of African Action Congress, AAC, Dr Mrs Chidi Omeogu-Ogbuta have appealed to the out-going Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha to release numerous patients reportedly held hostage in Imo Hospitals.

According to her, the patients were barred from being discharged due to their inability to pay their Medical Bills. She stated that the patients are being held hostage for several weeks.

In a recent statement made available to Trumpeta, Dr Mrs Omeogu-Ogbuta, said the patients were reportedly subjected to emotional abuse and forcibly separated from their family.

The statement reads, “To be specific, one of the cases, was that of a 1 year old who was admitted on Nov 21st 2018, treated and discharged Dec 6th, but as at the time of my visit during my campaign to Imo State teaching hospital, Orlu on Jan 22nd 2019, mother and child from Ideato North have been detained for about 6 weeks. I urge you to please release all the patients that are held hostage in different hospitals under your administration before leaving office, that they are sick is no fault of their own” she submitted.