World Communication Day: Organizers Partner Media Outfit, Visits Trumpeta

By Tochi Onyeubi

Ahead of the World Communications Day slated for June 2nd, 2019 the Imo state Organizing Committee has paid a courtesy visit to the management of Trumpeta Newspaper.

The team led by the Director of Communication, Ozisa Radio of the Catholic Arch Diocese of Owerri Fr. Ray Nzereogu informed that the programme is specifically for Journalists and Media Practitioner in the State.

According to him, activities lined up for the event will begin with a concelebrated mass at the Maria Assumpta Cathedral by 9am on the said date, followed by blessing of Journalists, media workers in the State during the mass.

He further informed that, this year’s theme which is on “We are members one of another (Eph4:25) from social network communities to the human community” will be delivered in a lecture by the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, Prof. Francis Eze, while the immediate past Commissioner of Ministry of Information, Imo state, Mr. Nnamdi Obiaraeri would moderate.

Rev Fr Nzereogu also used the opportunity to appeal for support in terms of publicity.

Addressing the group, the Co-Publisher of the Newspaper Mr. Henry Ekpe said the management were delighted and honoured by the visit.

He however promised to help publicize their activities before and after the programme as he wished them success in the forthcoming Event.

The team also had, Mrs Violet Igwe, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Information and Nze Collins Amadi from the Nigeria Newsbreak Newspaper present. Chief Gerry Ogu, the Managing Editor of Trumpeta Newspaper was also present.