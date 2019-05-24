

With few days left for the administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha to seize from existence in Imo State, concerns are being raised over a certain fund running into billions, called OCDA consolidated fund said to have been kept in the state coffers.

Details Trumpeta obtained about the said Consolidated Fund was that some years ago, the state government decided to established a consolidated fund for the state through Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA. The fund would function as a reserve or back up fund to cater for the need of the state during emergency and difficult times.

Authoritative sources close to Government House, Owerri further revealed that certain prominent personalities in the state were signatories to the said account and at a time the money got up to N37bn.

It was further gathered that however, another tactics was adopted where the members of the Imo State House agreed to change the purpose clause of the consolidated fund and names of the signatories. The source further revealed that a promise was made to the lawmaker for the action.

As the state government is about to witness another administration, tongues are wagging over what may have happened to the fund since nothing has been heard about it.

Giving an insight into the matter, a government appointee, who is part of the Rescue Mission Government before his principal fell out with governor Okorocha, (names withheld) in a social media post also raised the issue.

According to the official in a Facebook post that is attracting divergent reactions lately, “where is Imo N57Billion OCDA account saved over the years meant to manage any emergency situation in Imo State”.

In the report, the official suspected that the lawmakers led by the Speaker may have changed the signatories to allow someone appropriate the fund through unlawful means.

To the government official “Ndi Imo deserve to know what has happened to their commonwealth saved to save lives should there be any of such in the future.

“I even heard that the promise of N50m to those that miscarried this injustice against Ndi Imo was not kept as usual. We are in perilous times and Imo people need all their resources to rebuild their state”.

In conclusion, the government appointee said “if there is nothing like that, it is important Acho Ihim explain to Ndi Imo what really happened because the signatories of the account are highly profiled clergy and elder statesmen”.

Since the issue came up in the social media, those reacting have called anti graft bodies to move in and ascertain the true position of the said OCDA consolidation fund.