Speaker Acho Ihim Resigns Today?



Barring any change of mind, Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Acho Ihim is expected to call it quits today, as colleagues put him under pressure.

Ihim who has been within the brackets of trouble since after the 2019 elections was conducted has been forced to either resign or get impeached from office by about 21 members who signed an impeachment notice and forwarded to the clerk of the House.

Trumpeta was informed that Monday will be the last day of Ihim in office where he was expected to join Governor Rochas Okorocha perform the last official functions as the state governor. it was learnt that he has agreed to resign following additional pressures from Government House, Owerri who advised him to do so than suffer the consequences of impeachment which may deny him some privileges after serving as the speaker.

Ihim resignation letter, Trumpeta learnt is ready and will be made public on Tuesday when members are expected to resume plenary session.

Trouble started for Ihim when some of the lawmakers apparently waking from slumber after four years in the State Assembly, started challenging him on several issues related to the operations of the House.

Apart from asking him to reconvene the House since it was not on recess, the members later suspended him and got an acting Speaker, Hon Chinedu Offor.

With Okorocha billed to leave office tomorrow (Wednesday) May 29, Ihim may have felt unsafe following pressures from his colleagues asking him to resign or be impeached. Members numbering 21 had last week resumed the push to sack Ihim. About nine points of complaints were raised as offences.

It could not be ascertained who would take over for the remaining few days. Though, earlier information has it that the member Representing Ihitte/Uboma State Constituency, Dr (Mrs) Uche Ejiogu would replace Ihim, latest report indicate that other Okigwe zone lawmakers are still interested and may not allow her grab the position.