May 2019: All Is Set For Governor-Elect’s Swearing –In



Tomorrow Wednesday May 29, 2019, history would made in Owerri, Imo State capital as the State swears in a new Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, and his deputy Hon Gerald Irona.

Already, the State capital is now wearing a new look as celebration mood hangs in the Air, with Imo citizens waiting patiently for the ceremony which comes up at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Speaking to Trumpeta in Owerri, the chairman of the Inauguration/Handover Committee, Chief (Barr) Chris Okewulonu said that despite financial denials and hurdles from the out-going Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Imo people will witness a world class event tomorrow May 29, 2019.

He said that all is set for the event that will usher in the 6th civilian Governor of Imo State and his deputy.

Okewulonu maintained that his Committee has concluded every arrangement to give Imo in diaspora visiting home and visitors a well organized ceremony never witnessed in the state before.

He said all venues for activities, including roads and hotels are fortified with security arrangements for a conducive atmosphere for the ceremony.

Okewulonu used the opportunity to call on all Imo citizens to troop out in their numbers and behold the swearing-in of their new Governor and his deputy.

It would be recalled that Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP candidate in the last Governorship election of March 9, 2019 polled the highest vote and was therefore announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC as the authentic winner of the hotly contested election.