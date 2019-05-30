Biafra Day: Emejuru Blows Hot ……Calls On Uwazurike, Kanu, Madu, Others To Unite

On this day, the 30th of May 2019 as Biafrans all over the world commemorate and honor their Heros and Heroines, a South African-based entrepreneur and the leader of the Biafran Community of Southern Africa, Comrade Odinaka Colman Asumba Emejuru has called on different factional leaders of the movement to unite for a faster realization of the Sovereign State of Biafra.

The Pro-Biafran Leader who made the assertion in a telephone interview with our correspondent sends his congratulatory message to all Biafrans of all groupings as his message was anchored on the significance of the Biafra Day celebration of May the 30th every year.

The Ikemba-Ndigbo in South Africa regretted that the divisions within the movement that seemed to be orchestrated by the discripancies between MASSOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Mazi Uchenna Madu and the few others and wondered why the egg-heads fell apart with Chief Ralph Uwazuruike in such divergent directions.

He pointed out that no center holds in such circumstances. He therefore called on them to come together to fight and win a common enemy.

The Imo State-born Activist hinted that what should had been a true National Day celebrated under one umbrella is now being factionalized due to the influence of the IPOB and the others.

Comrade Emejuru opined that such a National Day should have been also better seen as a uniting force of Biafrans all over the world and celebrated as a true National Day as against the current factional commemorations. He further remarked that it was human to disagree on some issues, but to remain permanently opposed to one another on national matters even when all contesting platforms claim to work for the same nation.

When he was asked about who, among the leaders of the opposing Biafra organisations should bail out the cat and make peace, he asserted that it all boils down to asking Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, who is the indisputable brain behind the current agitation and on whose authority lies the fate of the new Biafra, to extend an olive branch to his siblings in the struggle, who may have, out of youthful exuberances and the natural hunger for the youths to make a mark, have definitely stepped on toes, hurting, not only Chief Uwazuruike, but also many other elders and forebears.

“The more reason Chief Uwazuruike should make even more sacrifices and call home his one-time most trusted adjutant in the person of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is the fact that the rebelling Nnamdi Kanu, amongst many others who had offended the MASSOB Movement from inception by floating, not only a parallel organisation, but also took to scandalise and make false allegations against Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, had successfully established himself and his IPOB as a force to be reckoned with.” He said.

He continued: “In Igbo parlance, a father can be angry at his disobedient sons but make pride and create soft landing to any of them that managed to create a niche for himself. This should be the ground on which Chief Ralph Uwazuruike is expected by many, to draw Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Mazi Uchenna Madu and the many others back and forgive them unconditionally.”

“The fact remains that if our leaders did not plant the current discordant scenarios amongst themselves, our oppressors will not summon enough courage to continue to malign us to the extent of boldly telling the East of the Niger and other Nigerians that the current leadership in Asorock, Abuja is strictly coming out with their Islamisation and decades of annihilation agenda. Just within two days intervals, many MASSOB followers have been killed as hundreds of IPOB men have been also arrested even when, till date, all pro-Biafra organisations have remained largely non-violent. We cannot continue to sell ourselves so cheap.” He quipped.

The Biafran leader in South Africa called on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Uchenna Madu to show remorse and be reminded that it was only a prodigal son that repented and came back to his family that becomes the benefactor of the father’s benevolence.