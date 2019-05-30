New Administration: Mass Sack Looms In Imo Civil Service







By Okey Alozie

The new governor of Imo State Chief Emeka Ihedioha has declared that he is going rehabilitate Imo Civil Service and sanitize all the ministries and parastatals.

He frowned at the late minute employment and promotions by the immediate past governor Rochas. Therefore, he sent the signal that he will right size the civil service without delay.

In his words “this is a tail of woes, Okorocha’s 8years in Imo is a mess, late minute employment is a hoax and I must bring sanity to the system”, Chief Ihedioha insisted.

Speaking further he hinted that Owelle Rochas Okorocha destroyed the civil service with over employment of staff adding that over N57billion was owed to pensioners. He vowed that he must probe the civil service and cut down the labour force.

This signal has made those workers who came through the back door to start panicking.

The sack fever it was gathered has gripped over 3000 people employed within a specific of one month in Imo civil service.

The looming purge has also touched those in Government House, parastatals, agencies and other government establishments. It could be recalled that before Governor Rochas Okorocha left office, his appointees employed over 3000 workers





