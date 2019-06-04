With the Executive Arm of Imo State Government led by Governor Emeka Ihedioha getting set for work with the appointment of key functionaries, the Legislative arm of the Government is also warming up for action, as the Race for the Speaker of Imo House of Assembly gets hotter by the day.

Information available to Trumpeta has it that as part of the zoning formula in the shearing of key positions in the State, the seat of Speaker has been reserved for Okigwe zone, with the Governor coming from Owerri zone, and his Deputy Orlu zone.

Following this scenario, the position of Imo State House of Assembly Speaker seems to be the exclusive right of Okigwe Lawmakers, as against others from other zones.

Trumpeta therefore learnt that the Speakership diadem is practically between the member representing Obowo, Hon Kennedy Ibe and his colleague from Isiala Mbano, Hon Chiji Collins.

Already, Hon Lawman Duruji from Ehime Mbano, who took over from Acho Ihim from Okigwe constituency as Speaker a few days ago has resigned and cannot attempt the position again.

Presently, Hon Chinedu Offor from Onuimo LGA is the sitting Speaker whose office will end in the next few days as the 8th Assembly rap up its tenure.

This situation therefore leaves Ibe and Chiji as those who will jostle for the plum position as the 9th Assembly is inaugurated on the 10th of March, 2019.

Meanwhile, pundits had earlier predicted that Kennedy Ibe fits the bill as he is not a second time Legislature, but his knowledge of the House rule, his candour, approach to Assembly matters, and his youthfulness which attracts him followers every day.

But recently, commentators are saying that the appointment of Chief Chris Okewulonu as the Chief of Staff Government House, may affect Ibe’s chances.

However, Realists are of the opinion that the office Okewulonu occupies as the prerogative of the Governor and not as slot meant for Okigwe zone.

The other factor raised in favour of Ibe is that he is usually loyal to a course and does not operate solo, without following superior instructions.

Meanwhile, Collins Chiji is another member angling for the hot but plump seat.

Chiji, from Isiala Mbano is a second time Lawmaker, with the ranking indices is his favour too.

Sources said he is tough, focused and was one of the House members who looked Okorocha in the eyes and dared the consequences.

The issue of loyalty is what sources told Trumpeta that is still being considered in the choice of the next Imo Speaker, because Okigwe zone whose chance it is now to produce the Speaker is entirely in the hands of opposition political parties, which keeps raising apprehension in the PDP circle that produced the Governor.

Indeed, the Deputy Speakership which goes to Owerri zone has pitched Ambassador Uche Ogbuagu from Ikeduru constituency against his neighbor from Mbaitoli LGA, Hon Barr Okechukwu Onyekanma.

Trumpeta learnt that the position of Majority Leader may go to Owerri zone, and Elder Tochi Okereke is being tipped for that position. Okereke is the member from Ngor Okpala.

Sources said the reason is that Orlu, which should grabbed the position has no PDP member in the House, which has thirteen PDP lawmakers, AA Eight and APGA six.

But except one of the Lawmakers from Orlu joins PDP now, that position would go to Owerri zone.