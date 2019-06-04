Anyanwu To Ihedioha: “Sustain Okorocha’s Good Policy, Projects” •Want Gov To Shun E-rants

By Onyekachi Eze

Determined to assist the present Imo State government attain greater heights, an Imo born technocrat and administrator, Enyioha Chris A.E Anyanwu has told the governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to sustain any of the good policies and projects attracted by his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha.

Anyanwu, who served out as the National President of Imo State University Alumni Association, and currently, the National President of Amalgamated Eastern Movement said government is a continue which makes it necessary for each regime to continue from where the other stopped without any witch hunt.

Speaking in tandem with PDP ex Vice Presidential candidate’s advise, Chief Peter Obi to Chief Ihedioha as he assumed office, Enyioha Anyanwu opined that leaving his lineup of programs to pursing shadows would amount to waste of time and slap on people’s confidence for voting massively for his enthronement.

He urged him to operate an inclusive government, and across party, adding that it wouldn’t have been easy without a collective effort of Imo masses.

The Aboh Mbaise born business mogul expressed optimism that Imo State government under the leadership of Ihedioha will create an enabling environment for all people, irrespective of gender and social status.

He retorted, “I repose trust that all his government policies would be people oriented. It should also operate with human face”.

While pouring accolades on the “rebuild government”, Enyioha affirmed that it is no doubt he would do well so as to write his name in gold, beckoning on him to avoid any blames of any kind, and caution his social media handlers against any defamatory posts that would ruin his good works.

Commenting on the state of infrastructure, he pointed out that major cause of flood experienced during downpour is due to poor drainage systems which needs an urgent attention to avert looming danger.

Furthermore, he commended the Imo First citizen for an executive appointments made so far, stressing his choice speaks volume of what is yet to come.

According to him, “the governor as a matter of necessity should have adequate audience with the Nigeria Labor Congress, NLC, Pensioners, Teachers, as well as the civil Servants in the State. He should strengthen all the institutions. To restore discipline and effective service delivery, a civil servant must resume work by 8am and close by 4pm. That is the only way to justify the salary they earn”.