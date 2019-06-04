Ihedioha Gives Okorocha 48 Hours For Handover Items

Tunji Adedeji

Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, Governor of Imo yesterday swore-in Hon. Uche Onyeagocha as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The governor also swore- in Barr. Chris Okewulonu as his new Chief of Staff.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ihedioha gave a 48 hour ultimatum to Perm Secretaries, Head of Service and Chief of Staff Government House to hand over all government properties used by immediate past Governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration to handover to him.

Ihedioha who later met the Head of Service, Imo State Civil Service and all Permanent Secretaries promised that his administration will do things differently by obeying the rule of law and due process.

According to him, “Imo State Governorship seat is not my birth right but a privilege to serve my people. Imo should be the best and I have confidence on the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, and other my appointees.”

Ihedioha who seized the platform to appeal to Ndi-Imo to always do the right things said it’s much easier to do things right than the order way.

He said he would hold the newly appointees by their oats, while enjoining all security operatives in the Government House to allow Imolites right of passage to Douglas House without any form of restrictions.

He gave assurance that his administration will rebuild Imo State and execute people oriented policies that will reflect the collective interest of the people of the state.

Imo State Governor urged the appointees to brace up and contribute their quota to the development of the State, saying that they cannot afford to fail Imolites at this critical point.

“I call on all Imolites to support them in the task of directing our administration. I have confidence in these two officers and other appointees and they are very crucial to the take off of our government” the governor add.