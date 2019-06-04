Imo Speakership: Okigwe Zone Roots For Chiji, Isiala Mbano Member

With the recent information that Owerri and Orlu zones have agreed to elect the 9th speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly from Okigwe zone, the people of Okigwe zone has resolved that Hon. Dr. Collins Chimezie Chiji, member representing Isiala Mbano State Constituency should be the right person.

Before now, it was a three horse race competition for the ranking members from Okigwe zone until the Action Alliance, AA party member, Hon. Barr. Kennedy Ibeh, representing Obowo State Constituency chances weakened by the recent appointment of Hon. Chris Okewulonu as Chief of Staff to Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Imo State governor. The other lawmaker, Rt. Hon. Lawman Duruji of AA and representing Ehime Mbano State Constituency is seen as a disciple of Rochas Okorocha, Imo State immediate past governor. The indication that Duruji was not wanted by Ihedioha’s led administration manifested further when he resigned within 48 hours of becoming speaker at the resignation of Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim, member representing Okigwe State Constituency. This paved way for Hon. Chiji chances to stand tall despite being reelected under All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Speaking to Trumpeta, Tobechi Ohaka from Isiala Mbano LGA, revealed that Okigwe leaders and the people decided to go for Chiji because of his performance and independent mind when compared to other ranking members from Okigwe zone. Ohaka said that his political achievement since 1992 stands him tall among other lawmakers. He also said that Isiala Mbano has not produced speaker no matter how a short time it may last and deserve it for equity sake. Onyekachi Adibe from Okigwe LGA said that they decided to support the election of Chiji as speaker because of his antecedents and refusal to dance to the whims and caprices of Okorocha. He lamented that the zone is yet to produce a speaker with independent mind that would not only ensure that Okigwe zone is protected in the sharing of Imo State resources, but also uphold the independency of the legislative arm of government.

In a related manner, Okigwe Zone Political Forum, OZPF, said that Chiji would not disappoint Okigwe zone and Imo State if given the speaker position. That his loyalty to true leadership has never been doubted for once despite having his independent mind as a lawmaker. OZPF through Ikechukwu Uchendu, spokesperson, said that the history of how Okorocha’s political dynasty was punctured would not be complete without mentioning Chiji’s role.

Reports have it that Chiji may soon dump APGA for PDP to enable him realize his ambition. Not only that, he has been identifying with other lawmakers elect and ranking members to increase his chances of clinching the position.