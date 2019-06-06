Speakership Race: Olu-Okigwe Warns Against Plot To Deny Zone Position

As the battle for who gets the speakership position of Imo State House of Assembly gets underway, the people of Okigwe zone have warned against any attempt to deny them the position, adding that they won’t beg for the seat in the coming dispensation.

In few days time, the tenure of the 8th House of Assembly will expire to give way for the 9th House where principal officers including a speaker will emerge.

With the governor coming from Owerri zone, and Orlu producing the Deputy, Okigwe zone is left with nothing. Expectedly, in the true spirit of equity and fairness to all the three zones in the state, Okigwe zone is expected to produce the speaker.

Defending the interest of the zone, Olu Okigwe, a registered socio-cultural organ of the people of the area insisted that since Imo State stands on a tripod of Okigwe, Orlu and Owerri, no group or individual has ever trampled on the rights of the other, therefore the position of the speaker of the House for the 9th Assembly is right of Okigwe zone and not a favour.

It added that no one or group has the right to subvert the will and right of Okigwe not to produce next speaker.