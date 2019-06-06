Ibenyi Ugbala, Congratulates Onyeagocha, Okewulonu Over Appointments

A former Secretary to Imo State Government SGI, and now Traditional Ruler, His Royal Highness, Eze (Barr) Victor Ibenye Ugbala has sent letters of congratulations to the newly appointed Secretary to Imo State Government, Hon Uche Onyeagocha, and Chief of Staff, Chief (Barr) Chris Okewulonu.

In a release made available to Trumpeta and signed by the respected Monarch himself, he commended the Imo State Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha in his wisdom to have arrived at Onyeagocha and Okewulonu on the positions he gave them respectively.

“On the authority of Eze Ugo Palace and the loyal people of Amanator Okporo Ancient Kingdom over whom I have the singular honour to preside as the Traditional Ruler, I most heartily congratulate you on highly revered offices” he said to Onyeagocha and Okewulonu.

As a former SSG himself, Ugbala said this to Onyeagocha in particular. “I formaly welcome you to the pantheon of Imo SSG alumni membership of which includes, Irechukwu, Osuigwe, Umunna, Okewulonu, Iwu, Ugbala, Anwuka, Ejiogu, Eche, Uchendu amongst others of the Ndubuisi Kanu, Mbakwe, Ike Nwachukwu era etc.

Of Okewulonu, the Traditional Ruler said he has known him for over twenty five years, and therefore is sure he will discharge his job on the new office with experience and pedigree.

“Having known you personally for the past twenty five years and having followed your political trajectory and participated in same, I have no scintilla or modicum of doubt that you will discharge the onerous duties of the office of Chief of Staff with honour and candour”.