Alliance for Africa Holds National Day Of Mourning

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

A non governmental organization under the ageies of Alliance for Africa (AFA) in commomeration of 2019 National Day Of Mourning (NDOM19) during the weekend held her one day road walk to commensurate with the families of Nigerias who lost their loved onec in the past years.

Speaking in Owerri ,the coordinator for lmo State Miss lhuoma Chidire of Alliance for Africa said that the program is targeted at commensurating with the families of those Nigerians who lost their loved once during Boko Haram attacks , violence ,riot among other violent means of killing innocent citizens of the Country.

Miss Chidire further noted that the national day of mourning is meant to re-fresh minds of Nigerias about the need to hold government at all level responsible about protection of lives and property.

AFA co-ordinator ,also said that her organization Will partner with any other organizations that is willing to stand out and speak for the viocless and less previllaged children in the country

In there contributions, some of the people who spoke during the road walk expressed their disappointment over the present federal government and the out gone government in lmo State, saying that they fall in their responsibility of protection of lives and property of the citizens who voted for them during the elections conducted in the country.