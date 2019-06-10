By Samuel Ibezim

Three House of Assembly members who have a ticket to return are in for the fierce battle over who becomes the new Speaker.

At the last plenary session, members of the 8th House adopted a Resolution to allow all members occupy any principal position except that of the Speaker which requires a second timer.

As it stands, three ranking lawmakers from Okigwe zone are in the race as the pendulum swings in favour of the zone.

While no ranking member is found in Owerri zone, Orlu has three returning lawmakers who may not be considered because they are of the minority AA.

The hit now falls on the three ranking members from Okigwe zone; Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano) Kennedy Ibe (Obowo) and Lawman Duruji (Ehime Mbano).

With events that happened on the floor of the House on Monday, Chiji Collins has an advantage and may likely emerge the new speaker of the House.

Chiji has declared for the PDP ahead of other contenders to be considered for the plum position. It is expected that Ibeh may follow suit in the PDP move.